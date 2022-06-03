Supreme Foam Launches ‘Mattress in a Box’

Supreme Foam – the leading mattress and foam company in Pakistan – launches yet another revolutionary product in its portfolio.

For the first time in Pakistan, Supreme Foam has launched a ‘Mattress In A Box’. This mattress is packed in a box and can easily be carried in a car, motorcycle, or hand.

The box can be easily unpacked at your home, and upon opening the wrapping, the mattress will take its full original shape. With this new product, the company hopes to bring ease of shopping and transport to the consumers and make it easy for consumers to buy and transport mattresses.

The Supreme ‘Mattress In A Box’ brings luxury, comfort, and quality of an ace Supreme product in an easy-to-manage box packaging. Supreme Foam has always kept customer insight and innovation at the forefront of its product offering.

For customers, moving around mattresses or carrying them to their spaces was the biggest challenge. By introducing the Supreme ‘Mattress In A Box’, the company is transforming the packaging and storing of mattresses, which would be a revolution in the industry.

The new product was unveiled to Supreme dealers in an auspicious ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi.

When customers order a mattress, no more struggle to take it up a long flight of stairs or in an elevator. Just simply pick up the box and move it anywhere you want. ‘Mattress In A Box’ is now available in-store and online, across the country.

Manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility at Diamond Foam Pakistan, this product is set to revolutionize the mattress industry.

The new Supreme Accessories range, which includes the ‘Mattress In A Box’ and other innovative comfort products, reflects the vision of the Diamond Group in bringing new and innovative products to the consumer which will fit into their needs and new lifestyle changes.

The Supreme ‘Mattress In A Box’ can be bought on www.diamondfoam.com.