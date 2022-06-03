Yamaha Announces a Stupendous Price Hike for Its Bikes

Immediately after Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) price hike announcement, Yamaha has notified a huge increase in the prices for its bikes.

This is their third price hike announcement this year and the biggest price hike by a bike manufacturer in Pakistan yet. Effective immediately, the new prices of Yamaha bikes are as follows:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) YB-125Z 210,500 231,500 21,000 YB-125Z DX 226,000 248,500 22,500 YBR-125 232,000 255,000 23,000 YBR-125G 242,000 265,500 23,000 YBR-125G Limited 245,000 268,500 23,500

ALSO READ Suzuki Increases Bike Prices for the Second Time in 2022

Yamaha has been dropping devastating price hike bombs on the public since February 2022. In April, it increased the prices by up to Rs. 10,500, while in February it did the same by up to Rs. 12,000. Motorcycle dealerships have confirmed that more price hikes are expected due to the ongoing economic turmoil in Pakistan.

As per government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94 percent in Pakistan, which leaves little reason for the prices to increase on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.