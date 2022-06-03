Yamaha Announces a Stupendous Price Hike for Its Bikes

Immediately after Atlas Honda and Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) price hike announcement, Yamaha has notified a huge increase in the prices for its bikes.
This is their third price hike announcement this year and the biggest price hike by a bike manufacturer in Pakistan yet. Effective immediately, the new prices of Yamaha bikes are as follows:
|Bikes
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|YB-125Z
|210,500
|231,500
|21,000
|YB-125Z DX
|226,000
|248,500
|22,500
|YBR-125
|232,000
|255,000
|23,000
|YBR-125G
|242,000
|265,500
|23,000
|YBR-125G Limited
|245,000
|268,500
|23,500
Yamaha has been dropping devastating price hike bombs on the public since February 2022. In April, it increased the prices by up to Rs. 10,500, while in February it did the same by up to Rs. 12,000. Motorcycle dealerships have confirmed that more price hikes are expected due to the ongoing economic turmoil in Pakistan.
As per government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94 percent in Pakistan, which leaves little reason for the prices to increase on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.