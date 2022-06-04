Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block

BGC-IGC Consortium and Blue World City have introduced Blue Town Smart City Block, a well-known LDA-approved real estate project in Lahore.

Blue Town hosted a launch ceremony of Blue Town Smart City Block on its site, which was adorned by the honorable presence of H.E. Mr. Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, the key holder of Roza-e-Rasool S.A.W. as a chief guest.

Chairman Blue World City – Saad Nazir, CEO Blue World City – Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz, and a promising strength of investors, senior officials, and political & social personalities also graced the event with their presence.

Speaking at the occasion, H.E. Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, the key holder of Roza-e-Rasool S.A.W., said that the efforts of the Pakistani business community to solve the problems faced by the Muslim Ummah are exemplary. The management and chairman of Blue World City, Mr. Saad Nazir, while taking care of their business are raising their voice against the challenges faced by the Islamic world and spreading the message of unity for the Ummah.

Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir said:

The solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in the economic self-reliance of Muslim countries. He further said, the purpose of introducing Blue Town Smart City Block is to establish the country’s real estate market on the lines of the unique and modern standards of Dubai and Singapore. For this very purpose, we have developed Blue World City, the world’s first purpose-built tourist city, and now we have introduced, Blue Town Smart City Block with world-class residences and beaming investment opportunities, situated at the most prestigious location with easy access from the canal road, Lahore.

CEO Blue World City, Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz said:

After the great success of Blue World City, we have now introduced Blue Town Smart City Block. Like Blue World City, this will be a flagship project that will provide modern and unique housing facilities to the people of Lahore.

Blue Town Smart City Block, has introduced an intelligent application for its residents, along with amazing features such as smart home maintenance, underground electrification, and an automated car entry system, which makes it a unique project in the country. Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from canal road and a 5-minute drive from Ring Road NFC Interchange is LDA approved project which makes it an investment-friendly venture.