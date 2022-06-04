Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Have a Better Display Than Z Flip 3: Leak

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is not official as of yet, but the number of leaks we’ve had leaves little to the imagination. We’ve already seen a full list of specs and now the popular tipster Ice Universe is talking about display upgrades.

Foldable phones struggle with display creases since the screen has to constantly fold itself in half. This crease does not look great and also feels awful when you swipe your finger over it while scrolling. Thankfully, the crease problem has improved with every generation and it will reportedly happen again with the Z Flip 4.

The cat tipster says that Z Flip 4’s new hinge will ensure that the crease is much shallower than the Z Flip 3 adding that “most people will be satisfied”. This means that we could be looking at a significant improvement similar to Oppo Find N’s virtually nonexistent crease.

An older leak has already shown us the full spec sheet. The Z Flip 4 is expected to boast the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED on the front, and a 2.1-inch screen on the outside. There will be a dual main camera setup (12MP + 12MP) on the back and a single 10MP punch-hole selfie camera on the display.

The battery will be upgraded to 3700 mAh with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging.

Not all of these specifications may be accurate and we will have to wait until the official announcement for confirmation. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to launch alongside the Z Fold 4 next month.