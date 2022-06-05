Rs. 800 Billion Proposed for Development Budget for FY23

The size of the federal development budget under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) has been set at Rs. 800 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23, according to official documents available with ProPakistani.

The proposed Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) is Rs. 100 billion less than the Rs. 900 billion announced for the previous fiscal year but it is Rs. 250 billion more than the revised Rs. 550 billion budget for the previous fiscal year.

According to the official documents, an amount of Rs. 433 billion has been proposed for infrastructure, which includes energy (Rs. 84 billion), transport and communication (rs. 227 billion), water (Rs. 83 billion), and physical planning and housing (Rs. 39 billion).

A total of Rs. 144 billion has been proposed for social projects such as health and population (Rs. 23 billion), education (Rs. 45 billion), including the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Achievement Programme/Initiatives (Rs. 60 billion), and others (Rs. 16 billion).

An amount of Rs. 96 billion has been proposed for special areas (Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan). A budget of Rs. 50 billion has been proposed for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A total of Rs. 25 billion has been set aside for science and information technology, Rs. 16 billion for governance, and Rs. 18 billion for production sectors such as food and agriculture (Rs. 13 billion) and industries (Rs. 5 billion).

This Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) has not been allocated any funds.