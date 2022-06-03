CDWP Set to Clear Projects Worth Rs. 1800 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) will consider on Saturday projects worth around Rs. 1800 billion, including Bhasha Dam Hydropower Project power generation component.

Most of the projects on the 22-point agenda are likely to be incorporated in the upcoming Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as the government has relaxed the rule for the entry of the new projects in PSDP, an official source told ProPakistani.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the deadline for the submission of the PC-I for inclusion in the PSDP was March 31, however, the rule was relaxed by the incumbent government for incorporating new projects after the deadline.

On May 31, 2022, the Ministry of Planning issued directives that the Prime Minister of Pakistan being the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) has been granted a one-time special dispensation for relaxation in the deadline set by NEC for facilitating the submission of PC-I/PC-II of new projects to the Planning Commission for inclusion in PSDP 2022-23.

The major projects in the 22 points agenda are Diamer-Bhasha Dam Power Generation Facility worth Rs. 933 billion, revised PC-I for implementation of Universal Health Coverage under Health Insurance Program in Punjab worth Rs. 399.9 billion, PC-I for construction of Chashma Right Bank Canal worth Rs. 237.9 billion, Sehat Sahulat Program (2nd revised) worth Rs. 55.5 billion, Allama Mohammad Iqbal scholarship for Afghan National students (Phase-III) worth Rs. 12.7 billion, 500kV Arifwala Substation worth Rs. 8.4 billion, 500kV Sialkot Substation worth Rs. 25.4 billion, the augmentation of 500kV and 220kV transformers at the existing Grid Stations for removal of NTDC system constraints worth R.s 12 billion, up-gradation of existing 220kV Vehari substation to 500kV Vehari Substation worth Rs. 13.4 billion, the establishment of 40 MW Dowarian Hydropower Project worth Rs. 9.3 billion, the establishment of the 48MW Shounter hydropower project worth Rs. 11.2 billion, the establishment of Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq Shaheed Medical College Muzaffarabad worth Rs. 3.2 billion, provision of medical equipment for seven PAEC Cancer Hospitals worth Rs. 1.7 billion, construction of 20 small dams in KP worth Rs. 1.1 billion, feasibility study and acquisition of land for the establishment of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone worth Rs, 9.7 billion, PM special package to implement skills for all strategy as a catalyst for TVET sector development program worth Rs 9.9 billion, gravity-based safe drinking water supply system in Havelian worth Rs. 3.3 billion, and the Greater Water Supply Scheme for Central Hunza from Attabad Lake worth Rs. 1.2 billion.

Two concept clearance proposals are also on the agenda including revamping non-teaching DHQ hospitals in KP and associated result-based lending of $100million and the establishment of a partnership between the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation and the Government of Pakistan to address grand challenges in the health sector.