Atomic Energy Allocated Rs. 25.5 Billion in the Next Budget

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has been allocated a budget of Rs. 25.5 billion for the fiscal year 2022-23. The allocated budget will fund 15 ongoing schemes and three new schemes.

The three new schemes include the up-gradation of the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL), up-gradation of the Atomic Energy Medical Centre (AEMC), and up-gradation of NIMRA Cancer Hospital. The amounts of Rs. 0.5 billion, Rs. 1 billion, and Rs. 0.6 billion have been allocated for the schemes, respectively.

The budget allocated for the 15 ongoing schemes of the commission is Rs. 23.4 billion. The most expensive project is the Karachi Coastal Power Plant, for which an amount of Rs. 15.8 billion has been allocated. The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Committee (ECNEC) in 2013, and an amount of Rs. 958.729 billion has already been spent on the power plant. A major portion of the cost was paid via foreign aid.

Other significant PAEC projects for FY23 include the up-gradation of KIRAN Cancer hospital, the establishment of Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (AEHC), and the up-gradation of Bahawalpur Institute for Nuclear Oncology (BINO).