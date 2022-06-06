NHA Allocated Rs. 121.5 Billion for FY23

The government has proposed a budget allocation of Rs. 121.5 billion to the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the next fiscal year. An amount of Rs. 23.5 billion will be funded via foreign aid for the total budget.

From the total amount, Rs. 85.4 billion has been allocated to the ongoing projects, Rs. 27.4 billion for the new projects, and Rs. 8.5 billion for build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects.

Among the big projects, the construction of Muzaffarabad to Mansehra Road, which is approximately 26.6 km long, will be provided with a funding of Rs. 2.8 billion, from which Rs. 2 billion will be provided by foreign aid.

Another big project is the dualization and rehabilitation of the Karachi–Kararo and Wadh–Khuzdar highway, which will be allocated Rs. 5 billion. Whereas, the dualization and rehabilitation of the Kararo–Wadh and Kuchlak–Chaman highway, with a combined length of 187 km, will be provided with Rs. 4 billion.

Dera Ismail Khan Improvement Package will also be allocated Rs. 2 billion.

In addition, the government has allocated Rs. 4 billion for the construction of the Kharian–Rawalpindi Motorway, approximately 115 km. The Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway has also been allocated Rs. 4 billion.

The Kharian–Rawalpindi Motorway was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on 31 December 2021, and an amount of Rs. 95.8 billion has already been spent on the project. The Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway, on the other hand, was approved on 26 May 2021, and it has incurred a cost of Rs. 191 billion so far.