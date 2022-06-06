Enjoy the Pleasures of Shopping at North Walk Mall, Karachi

What’s more appealing than a place where you can avail of all luxuries with affordability and convenience? The North Walk Mall, Karachi, is one such place where you can explore your favorite fashion brands, both international and local, while having a wholesome shopping experience.

Cosy, large, and air-conditioned stores of the mall give you ultimate comfort during shopping, providing you with a wide variety of products to choose from, no matter what product you’re on the lookout for.

Why Choose the North Walk Mall Karachi?

In the world of malls and shopping centers, the North Walk Mall, Karachi, is among the best places to visit and shop at. Below are some of the ways the North Walk Mall makes your shopping experience worthwhile.

Glass Design: The glass design of the North Walk Mall, Karachi, helps the outlets project a larger presence from the outside as well as inside. The see-through structure allows shoppers to enjoy the view while creating a welcoming environment.

Brands & Updated Trends: The North Walk has all the trendy brands in the western- and eastern-wear fashion, footwear, and travel, which fashion-conscious customers like you are looking for. Here, you’ll be able to find your favorite brands in one place.

You can shop from the likes of Lulusar, Outfitters, Breakout, and Levis, to name a few brands in clothing. Ndure, Hush Puppies, Bata, and Insignia are the starliners in footwear. Moreover, Companion offers a one-stop solution for all your travel needs.

Parking & Drop-Off: The mall has underground parking, as well as outdoor parking, providing you with complete ease. The mall also has separate exit and entry points, and a road that’s wide enough to easily facilitate drop-offs. Even during peak hours and high traffic seasons, one does not have to wait in long lines just to get to the mall.

Walkway: Since North Walk is a mall with a unique concept, each outlet has been given its own entrance and there is a safe and secure walkway in between them as well. The walkway also features a light-up swing that kids just love to give a go at.

Food Court: How can a shopping spree be complete without taking a snack break?! There are various snacking options available at the mall, and a lot more to come.

All in all, the North Walk is a heaven for fashion enthusiasts and a place for people who value a great shopping experience. True excitement awaits you the moment you step into the mall and see a wide variety of brands selling jazzy jeans, boots, clothing items, stylish bags, and a lot more.