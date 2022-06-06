Peugeot 2008 Active Gets a Big But Limited Time Discount

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a limited-time discount offer on Peugeot 2008 Active. The offer includes a markdown of Rs. 251,000 on the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of the subcompact SUV.

With this discount offer, the new price of Peugeot 2008 Active is as follows:

Model Peugeot 2008 Active Old Price (Rs.) 5,250,000 Discount (Rs.) 251,000 New Price (Rs.) 4,999,000 Delivery Time 1 Month

A dealership representative told ProPakistani that the discount offer is only available on the Active variant. When asked about the timeline of this offer, he stated — without mentioning a specific date or time frame — that it will expire as soon as the company revises the prices.

Details

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that rivals Kia Stonic, MG ZS, and Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. It has a 1.2-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which goes to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2008 comprises several high-tech amenities like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, speed limit recognition, a 180° camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

Despite its appeal, 2008 lags behind where it counts the most, i.e. pricing. According to industry reports, LMC is struggling to sell a favorable number of 2008 units due to a common notion that it is “too expensive.”

With the company planning to increase its price, Peugeot 2008’s fate in Pakistan remains in question.