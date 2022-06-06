PTV Sports Makes a Huge Blunder on Its Social Media

PTV Sports, the state-owned sports channel in Pakistan, has made a blunder by posting the details of the Sri Lanka Women’s team’s recent tour to Pakistan on its official social media handle.

The Sri Lanka women’s team was in Pakistan in which Bismah Maroof’s side whitewashed the visitors 3-0 in T20Is and won the ODI series 2-1.

The channel’s social media team’s irresponsible act demonstrates how bad the state-owned channel has become.

Sri Lanka Women tour of Pakistan 2022

3ODIs

01st June until 5th June 2022

Live from Karachi South End Club

Meanwhile, the channel also posted the details of the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies scheduled on June 8, 10, and 12 at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Recently, it was also reported that the newly elected government has made major changes in the management which have halted its progress. The government-run sports channel had also missed out on the broadcasting rights for the upcoming FIFA World Cup as well as other major events.

Despite earning its highest-ever revenue of Rs. 4 billion during the previous government’s tenure, PTV Sports, the country’s leading sports broadcaster, did not telecast important events such as the Hockey Asia Cup 2022.