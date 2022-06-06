Zameen.com Collaborates with Sitara Heights for Groundbreaking of The Edge Mall, Faisalabad

Zameen.com organized the groundbreaking ceremony for ‘The Edge Mall’ in collaboration with Sitara Heights. The mall will be 17 floored, sky-high plaza housing national and international brands.

Besides the commercial outlets, The Edge Mall will also provide the facility of serviced apartments, residential apartments, and corporate offices.

The project aims to lead the local real estate projects in a direction providing state-of-the-art facilities and an international-standard lifestyle. The Edge Mall will house an international hotel chain and the biggest cash and carry in the city.

The senior leadership of Zameen.com including Director Sales Muzaffar Majeed and Project Director of the Edge mall Mazhar Abbas was present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Sitara Heights, Mazhar Abbas, said that The Edge Mall would soon emerge as the new icon of Faisalabad.

He added that investment in this project would turn out to be quite profitable in a few years. He further added that The Edge Mall promised to be a safe and trustworthy project for investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Sales, Muzaffar Majeed, said that with its state-of-the-art facilities, The Edge Mall promised to bring new trends in the real estate sector of Faisalabad.

He added that this project would act as a catalyst for other such projects to step into the real estate sector of the city. He concluded by saying that such projects played a vital role in the development and progress of the city.