Balochistan Announces Big Cut in Incentives of CM, Ministers and Officials

The Balochistan government has decided to reduce the perks enjoyed by Chief Minister (CM), cabinet members, and officers. The move is part of the provincial government’s efforts to promote austerity.

According to details, CM Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet earlier today and approved cutting the non-fiscal incentives of CM, cabinet members, and officials such as reducing free fuel quota by 50%.

ALSO READ Twitterati Ask Questions as Pakistan Ranks 45th in World’s Cuisine Rankings

Speaking in this regard, CM Balochistan said that the decision has been taken to facilitate the masses because overburdening the provincial treasury means putting an additional financial burden on the public.

The development comes days after back-to-back hikes in the prices of petroleum products in less than two weeks pushed the per liter prices beyond Rs. 200 for the first time in the country’s history

ALSO READ President Reconstitutes National Economic Council Just Before Budget Approval

Besides Balochistan, Sindh and KP have already notified a 40% and 35% decrease in the free fuel quotas respectively while Punjab has abolished the arrangement.

The federal government has also proposed a cut in the free fuel quota to ease the burden on the national exchequer. If approved, the free fuel quota at the federal level will be decreased by 40%.