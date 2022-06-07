CodeLabs Collaborate with Optix Pakistan as their Strategic Technology Partner

CodeLabs Pvt Limited, a leading software company in Pakistan, is announcing its partnership with Optix Fiber, an internet service provider to enhance end-to-end IT Infrastructure.

Under this partnership, Optix Fiber joins hands with tech experts to get a full-scale software solution for their billing, inventory, and customer management operations.

CodeLabs Pvt. Limited is a premier software development company that believes in creating IT solutions that open digital avenues for businesses.

With a clear and focused approach, CodeLabs aims to go beyond limits to facilitate Optix to run its services effortlessly to achieve its primary goal of delivering the country’s fastest internet speed through fiber-to-the-home.

This partnership depicts an innovative approach and determination to offer highly inventive solutions that carry great functions for customer convenience.

“We are excited about this partnership with Optix Pakistan; associating with them is valuable as we help them transform their operational excellence to achieve customer satisfaction,” said Asif Zia, Chief Executive Officer, CodeLabs Inc.

He added, “We are contented about serving one of Pakistan’s well-known ISP, with tech solutions to facilitate consumers while increasing productivity.”

This collaboration can also be considered a mutual platform where both partners can have best-in-class solutions and encourage the growth and development of better operations. Our services will upgrade both the companies’ values and capabilities.

Optix introduced multi-play services with cutting-edge fiber to the home (FTTH). It has stabilized the standard of delivering full-scale connection that increases internet requirements.

Furthermore, their ultra-modern products such as broadband, Xtream TV, Xtream TV App, and Optix Phone also set remarkable grounds for entertainment and networking. Optix has been powering more than 7 cities in Pakistan and has its next-generation superfast fiber available in the major cities of Pakistan.

On the occasion of this MoU signing ceremony, the CEO of Optix Fibre, Gohar Qamar, said, “We are delighted to step into the long-term collaboration with CodeLabs and make them our preferred technology partner of choice to help us elevate our systems and processes.”

He added, “This partnership will lead us to make our commitment strong in providing robust and efficient solutions to customers around the country. We look ahead to this partnership on behalf of my team and extend my gratitude to CodeLabs for shaking hands with us.”

Many companies have yet to explore the potential of technology partnerships to drive growth. The tech industry today is highly competitive because it prospers on software integrations.

In Pakistan, many software houses have helped businesses build exceptional, more intuitive, and integrated products and solutions.

Ultimately, both sides establishing technology partnership is requisite for business success. Despite all challenges and risks, all businesses look forward to thriving.

The evolving technology opens the success avenues and partnering with tech companies like CodeLabs, ensures a profound impact on businesses’ elevating their customer service & revenue generation to the next level.