Designed to Match Gen Z’s Pace, Infinix Note 12 Becomes First Choice of Youngsters

In a thriving and digitally advanced world, every other day offers a brisk change in trends and Gen Z is here for it all. With fast-paced transformations in fashion, culture, and style, Gen Z is smart enough to make the right choices in their fast-paced life.

Likewise, Infinix has recently come up with the Note 12 G96 to accompany the young blood for their never-ending adventures. With the advanced and powerful MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, it is surely going to keep up with the pace of youth.

Digitally savvy people heavily rely on their smartphones whether it is for multitasking, gaming, storing priceless data ranging from their university and workplace documents to the precious moments captured on the phone camera with friends and family, and much more.

That is where Note 12 comes in handy with its extended RAM option of up to 13 GB. When combined with the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, it makes the phone lightning-fast and beats many other devices in performance and response time, and provides a smoother mobile experience altogether.

At an astonishing price of Rs 36,999, the new style icon offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that enables real colors of all forms of media, providing an immersive view that differentiates it from all other devices.

Not only this, Infinix Note 12 delivers an at-home theatre experience while streaming your favorite movies and shows.

For enthusiastic and aspiring photographers, videographers, and filmmakers, the mobile serves as a great shooting companion with its 50MP ultra night triple camera, 5,000mAh long-lasting battery, and a 7.8mm ultra-sleek design that fits perfectly in hand.

The phone is also an ideal choice for the youth since the fast-paced Gen Z loves multitasking. The Infinix Note 12 can be bought from the comfort of your home through Daraz or Xpark, or by visiting a retail store.

Priced at Rs 36,999, the Infinix Note 12 G96 is available in a range of stylish colors like Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue to match the edgy style of youngsters.