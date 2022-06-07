FBR’s Panel of Advocates to Follow IRS Cases

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has placed 176 advocates on its panel to follow the cases of Inland Revenue Service for the period of three years.

The FBR issued separate notifications in this regard on Tuesday. According to the notification, the FBR has placed advocates in its penal for 12 field formation offices.

The notifications show that the FBR has placed 62 advocates in the Lahore Inland Revenue office and 41 advocates have been placed in the Islamabad office. The Board also placed 38 advocates in the Karachi office, 11 advocates in Peshawar, five each in Multan and Sukkar, four advocates each in Bahawalpur and Quetta offices, two advocates each in Gujranwala and Hyderabad, one advocate each in Faisalabad and Sargodha relating to court matters of Inland Revenue Service for a period of three years:

The matter relating to professional fee and special professional fee, appointment, performance evaluation, de-notification, conduct of the Panel Advocates and other related matters will be governed by the SOPs/ policy guidelines circulated vide FBR’s letter No. 176432 dated 12.10.2020, No. 129965-R dated 24.10.2017 and No. 9(2)PA/2020-21(Pt) dated 26.01.2021 and any other notification issued or to be issued from time to time.

According to the notification, the FBR has hired services of some Barristers along with senior advocates to process the cases in courts and tribunals.