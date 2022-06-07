Rs. 80 Billion Proposed for Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu Projects in PSDP 2022-23

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) has proposed fund allocation of Rs. 80.383 billion for the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project and the Dasu Hydropower Project in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022–23.

The total allocation of the water resources is Rs. 180.443 billion, which includes Rs. 86.86 billion for the ongoing projects and Rs. 700 million for the new projects, as per official documents available with ProPakistani.

Also, five new projects with an approved cost of Rs. 4.9 billion have been included in the PSDP 2022-23 and the APCC has proposed an allocation of Rs. 700 million for them.

The total throw-forward of the country’s water sector is Rs. 1,033.928 billion for the budget 2022–23. The total proposed allocation for the ongoing projects in the water sector is Rs. 86.860 billion against the throw-forward of Rs. 1028.929 billion. The total approved cost of the ongoing water sector projects is Rs. 1,624.968 billion, with an estimated expenditure of Rs. 596.039 by 30 June 2022.

The major part of the proposed allocations for ongoing projects will go to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project, the K-IV Water Supply project, the Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project, Kachhi Canal Project, and the Nai Gaj and Naulong dams.

The APCC has proposed an allocation of Rs. 25 billion for both the dam part and the land acquisition of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project during the upcoming PSDP 2022–23. An allocation of Rs. 59.19 billion has been proposed for the Dasu Hydropower Project, including Rs. 3.36 billion for the evacuation of power.

The throw-forward of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project is Rs. 473.42 billion. An allocation of Rs. 18 billion has been proposed for the dam part of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project, while Rs. 7 billion has been recommended for the land acquisition and the resettlement of the project.

The proposed allocation in the upcoming PSDP For the K-4 Greater Water Supply Scheme (260 million gallons per day MGD) is Rs. 18 billion against the throw-forward of Rs. 98.695 billion. The total approved cost of the project is Rs. 126.405 billion and the total estimated expenditure by 30 June will be Rs. 27.710 billion.

An allocation of Rs. 11.060 billion has been proposed by the APCC for the Mohmand Multipurpose Dam Project. The total approved cost of the project is Rs. 309.558 billion and the estimated expenditure up to June is Rs. 53.485 billion. The throw-forward of the project is Rs. 256.073 billion.

Similarly, for the Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Work) Phase-I, the proposed allocation is Rs. 9.471 billion.

In the upcoming PSDP, Rs. 5 billion has been proposed for the Nai Gaj Dam Project, Dadu (Sindh). The total approved cost of the project is Rs. 46.980 billion, and the estimated expenditure by the end of the ongoing fiscal is Rs. 14.93 billion. The throw-forward is Rs. 32.288 billion.

In comparison to the throw-forward of Rs. 27.732 billion, the proposed allocation is only Rs. 500 million. The total approved cost of the project is Rs. 28.465 billion, while the estimated expenditure until 30 June 2022 will be Rs. 732.583 billion.