Govt Proposes Rs. 15 Billion for 2 New 600MW Coal-Power Plants

The government has proposed Rs. 15 billion in the next budget for the installation of two coal-fired power plants in Jamshoro. The two plants will produce a net power of 600 megawatts (MW) and contribute to resolving the load shedding crisis in the country.

Out of the total amount, Rs. 10 billion will be funded by the Government of Pakistan, whereas the remaining Rs. 5 billion will be provided through foreign aid, revealed the official documents.

It is pertinent to mention that the two projects have already incurred a cost of Rs. 177.1 billion, from which Rs. 138.2 billion was funded via foreign aid.

The government has proposed Rs. 89.5 billion for the Power Division in total, which will be used to finance a total of 93 schemes. This includes 65 ongoing schemes, for which the total budget adds up to Rs. 71.8 billion, and 28 new schemes, for which the total budget adds up to Rs. 17.6 billion.

Some of the schemes will also be financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), which is included in the total budget of the Power Division.