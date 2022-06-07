MoITT to Auction TopUp 3G/4G Spectrum

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has once again decided to auction an additional spectrum of 3G/4G called TopUp spectrum. According to the sources, MoITT has sought spectrum demand for additional spectrum from telecom operators within two weeks.

A high-level meeting was chaired by Secretary IT & Telecommunications, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna in MoITT to discuss the quality of services, consumer issues, and spectrum infrastructure requirements.

ALSO READ Roshan Digital Account Inflows Drop to $189 Million in May

According to sources, one of the main telecom operators has expressed interest in purchasing additional spectrum after which the MoITT has started the consultation process. A meeting in this regard has already been held in Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in which all the stakeholders participated. Telecom operators say it is not just a matter of spectrum pricing but also of the terms offered by the PTA. They will have to talk to their group and consultant and only then demand will be given after looking at the terms.

The auction for additional spectrum was held in October last year in which only one out of four operators participated. The government had projected to fetch $1 billion through the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) auction but was only able to generate a revenue of $279 million.

ALSO READ Govt Announces to Restore Saturday’s Holiday for Schools and Offices

The meeting was attended by telecom operators’ executives, PTA Chairman, Frequency Allocation Board Executive Director, Member Telecom MoITT, and other government officials.