Massive Fire Erupts in NUST Islamabad

A huge fire has erupted in the green belt surrounding the H-12 Campus of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), near Srinagar Highway.
As per eyewitnesses, the fire erupted in the bushes and is quickly spreading across the area.
Thick plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of the area.
No casualty has been reported so far. According to reports, authorities have the situation under control outside NUST, however, an operation is underway inside the campus.
Here is what eyewitnesses are sharing on Twitter:
The hiking trail/thin forest surrounding NUST H-12,Isb.
#NUST#fire pic.twitter.com/pL4PH4gqEL
— Faizan Mansoor Aziz (@mansoorfaizan01) June 7, 2022
H-12 NUST Islamabad fire near SCME & Grid Station. Hope everything is fine. Any update?@AlumniNUST #NUST pic.twitter.com/eErXPgBFV7
— Basharat Khan (@basharatbegal55) June 7, 2022
What is this fire near H-13, NUST university area ? #FireAccident #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/ggTVk7PhT7
— Shad Begum / شاد بیگم (@ShadBegum) June 7, 2022
NUST trail has caught fire. The dry spell has made natural vegetation more vulnerable to wildfires. #NUST pic.twitter.com/0my5zUGE3c
— Adnan Ali (@alipahari) June 7, 2022