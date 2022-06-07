Massive Fire Erupts in NUST Islamabad

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jun 7, 2022 | 2:46 pm

A huge fire has erupted in the green belt surrounding the H-12 Campus of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), near Srinagar Highway.

As per eyewitnesses, the fire erupted in the bushes and is quickly spreading across the area.

Thick plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of the area.

No casualty has been reported so far. According to reports, authorities have the situation under control outside NUST, however, an operation is underway inside the campus.

