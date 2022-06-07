PCAA Issues Statement Regarding Suspension of British Airways Flights

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has refuted rumors circulating in the media regarding the suspension of British Airways flights due to the non-availability of fuel at the Islamabad International Airport.

In a press release on Monday, the PCAA said that the station manager of British Airways has informed the manager of Islamabad International Airport that the flights to Islamabad would continue till 15 June.

However, due to operational reasons, British Airways has decided to suspend flights to Islamabad for 15 days – from 15 to 30 June 2022.

The presser mentioned that the suspension of flights is solely due to British Airways’ operational reasons, and has nothing to do with fuel shortage, as rumored on social media.

The communique also quoted a report from the aviation fuel supplier at Islamabad Airport, which confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel.

The local management of British Airways is in touch with Islamabad International Airport. The airline is also expected to issue an explanation in this regard soon.