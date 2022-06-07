Pak Suzuki Recalls Alto Over a Critical Fuel Filler Neck Fault

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has issued a recall for the 2019-2021 Alto over a suspected fuel filler neck fault. The company issued a public notice on its website, addressing 660CC Alto owners to visit the nearest Suzuki dealerships and have them replace the faulty part.

PSMC suspects that the part is prone to catching rust and gradually corroding. The corrosion could cause fuel leakage, which can have dire consequences.

The notice states that it is a countrywide campaign, but is currently confined to Karachi. Twin-cities-based dealerships told ProPakistani — without sharing a particular date — that the campaign is yet to begin there.

Quality Control Issues

PSMC has faced criticism multiple times recently over its poor quality control. Early last month, it came under fire for selling an Alto with a botched paint job. Its photos went viral on social media, causing the company to face severe backlash and rectify the problem later.

Later that same month, ProPakistani reported an incident whereby a customer took legal action against the automaker over an unlawful denial of a warranty claim.

He made the claim against Suzuki Alto AGS, which developed a critical gearbox fault after four months and 13,000 kilometers. Note that even the standard warranty is three years or 60,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

Interestingly, most of the quality control issues are found only in Suzuki Alto, yet, it remains Pakistan’s best-selling car. This has created a notion that PSMC is getting cozy in Alto’s success, which warrants vigilance from buyers.