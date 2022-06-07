We Used to Play in Harsher Weather Conditions Than Multan: Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has said that the weather conditions in Multan are not going to be as intense as in the United Arab Emirates. The former player revealed that they used to eat ice cream to lessen the effect of heat in Sharjah.

Talking about the high temperatures expected in Multan during the home series against West Indies, Shahid Afridi said that professionals should be able to deal with the heat. The legendary cricketer claimed that the weather will not be as extreme as it used to be in Sharjah in his time.

The temperature in Multan was recorded at around 46 degrees celsius earlier today. Shahid Afridi said that the same news did not make it to the media back then but Pakistan always played in such harsh weather in the United Arab Emirates.

The star player went on to reveal that the kits in those days felt like ‘blankets’ which made the weather even more unbearable. Shahid Afridi added that they used to eat ice creams to keep cool in the scorching heat of Sharjah.

Shahid Afridi said that the young side of Pakistan should handle the conditions professionally and the players should keep themselves hydrated. The former player also declared that these conditions are a test for the fitness and strength of players.

Captain Babar Azam also said that the weather does not feel as harsh despite the high temperatures because the wind has lessened the intensity of heat.