Qasim Akram Wants to Become Pakistan’s Next Babar Azam

Former Pakistan Under-19 captain, Qasim Akram, has stated that he idolizes world number ODI batter, Babar Azam, and wants to create a similar impact for Pakistan as the current all-format captain. Qasim said that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Babar and wants to be the next Babar Azam of the cricketing world.

The 19-year-old was part of Karachi Kings led by Babar in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. He stated that he was fortunate enough to share the dressing room with Babar and wishes to replicate Babar’s achievements in the international arena.

“It was an unforgettable experience for me to have such a great mind around. I have learnt from him how to build an innings, play cover-drives and improve pull-shots,” Qasim remarked.

The flamboyant all-rounder further added that he also follows legendary Pakistani players, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, and has keenly observed the way they prolonged their international careers. He added that Malik and Hafeez were an integral part of the national team set-up due to their ability to bat and bowl and he himself is trying to improve all departments of his game.

Qasim was one of the stars for Pakistan in the recently held 2022 Under-19 World Cup. He scored 203 runs at an average of 50.75 and also picked up 10 wickets at an average of 17.00 in 5 innings in the mega event.