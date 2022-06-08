Agriculture Sector Taxes to be Reduced to Provide Relief to Farmers: Minister

The federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, has said that taxes on the agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders, Faisal Karim Kundi and Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain, in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said three million tons of wheat are being imported to cater the needs of the country.

Minister Shah said that work on the under construction Mohmand Dam will be completed next year and that the construction work for the dams will be expedited. He also announced that he would visit Bhasha Dam on 12 June.

Kundi said that work on the Chashma Canal project had been suspended by the previous government.

The former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly said it will resolve the longstanding issues of farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said after the completion of this project, Pakistan will be able to export wheat, especially to Afghanistan.