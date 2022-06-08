Govt Allocates Rs 1.84 Billion for Aerospace Park and Other Projects

The Finance Division has approved to allocate Rs. 1.84 billion to six Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) under the Defense Division in the budget for the FY 2022-23.

Five of these projects are currently under development while one new project has been approved for budget allocation. All of the ongoing projects were launched by the PTI government while the new project was launched in 2017.

According to the budget FY2022-23 document available with ProPakistani, Rs. 500 million has been approved for the establishment of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Aviation City Pakistan.

This project was approved on 2 December 2020 for a total cost of Rs. 3.48 billion. So far, Rs. 700 million have been allocated to the project. Of the total approved cost, the project still needs Rs. 2.78 billion to be completed. However, the Finance Division has only allocated Rs. 500 million to the project for FY 2022-23.

Furthermore, Rs. 300 million has been approved for the development of an ICT- and AI-based Precision Agriculture System utilizing dual-use Aerospace Technologies— Green AI.

This project was approved on 23 April 2021 for a total cost of Rs. 1.87 billion. So far, Rs. 100 million has been allocated for the project. Of the total approved cost, the project still requires Rs. 1.77 billion to be completed. However, the Finance Division has only allocated Rs. 300 million to the project for FY 2022-23.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all PSDP projects under the Defense Division:

Ongoing Projects

Sr. No. Project Approval Date Total Budget Budget Utilized Remaining Cost Allocated Budget 1. Establishment of FG Degree College for Boys Kohat 2 February 2022 Rs. 229.31 million Rs. 208.40 million Rs. 20.91 million Rs. 21 million 2. Feasibility Study for Establishment of National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) for Pakistan 18 March 2020 Rs. 90 million Rs. 0.1 million Rs. 89.89 million Rs. 90 million 3. Construction of Multi-Functional Office Building at Defense Complex Islamabad (DCI) 29 March 2021 Rs. 1.83 billion Rs. 919.25 million Rs. 913.57 million Rs. 913.57 million 4. Development of ICT- and AI-Based Precision Agriculture System Utilizing Dual-Use Aerospace Technologies- Green AI 23 April 2021 Rs. 1.87 billion Rs. 100 million Rs. 1.77 billion Rs. 300 million 5. Establishment of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Aviation City Pakistan (ACP) 2 December 2020 Rs. 3.48 billion Rs. 700 million Rs. 2.78 billion Rs. 500 million Total Rs. 7.51 billion Rs. 1.92 billion Rs. 5.55 billion Rs. 1.82 billion

New Projects