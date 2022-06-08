Govt Earmarks Rs. 242 Million to Improve Islamabad’s Road Security

The federal government has allocated Rs. 241.93 million to upgrade Capital Territory Police’s (CTP) road security capabilities as a part of Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) in fiscal budget 2022-23. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government initially greenlit these projects with a proposed budget of Rs. 165.93 million, with no foreign funding.

Of the allocated amount, the government has earmarked Rs. 182.64 million for surveillance through smart cars and Rs. 59.29 million for the up-gradation of vehicle document scanning and tax collection mechanism.

ALSO READ Sindh Excise Collects Rs. 57 Million in Taxes from Car Owners

CTP plans to spend around Rs. 56 million on smart car surveillance and Rs. 18 million on the scanning and tax collection equipment by June 30, 2022. The remaining amount is Rs. 126.64 million for smart car surveillance and Rs. 39.29 million for scanning equipment and tax collection mechanism, which it will spend in FY2022-23.

After that, CTP will still have Rs. 2 million left in its funds for the latter. The department seeks to add efficiency to its daily operations including surveillance and record upkeep against all registered cars in the region.