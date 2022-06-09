Apple to Launch Its Biggest iPad Pro with Massive Storage This Year

Now that the M2 MacBook launch is out of the way, it’s time to look toward Apple’s next-in-line launches. One of Apple’s major upcoming announcements is going to be the iPad Pro 12, which is expected to be larger than ever this year with massive base memory.

The report comes from a notable Apple tipster Majin Buu who claims that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad with an M2 chip. He also says that it will have a base memory configuration of 512GB/16GB, which is a lot higher than last year’s 128GB/8GB. The highest memory variant will go up to whopping 4TB storage with 32GB RAM.

According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad #Apple #AppleRumor — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) June 8, 2022

If the report turns out to be true, then we will also get to see a new 11-inch model in the M2 iPad series with no major changes and a 12.9-inch variant with smaller bezels than before. The tipster believes that these iPads will be announced together with the new iPhones during the usual October/November launch event.

We may also get the Apple Watch 8 series as well as the AirPods Pro 2 at the same event.

Since it is only a speculative leak, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.