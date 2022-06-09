Bill to Establish National University of Security Sciences Tabled in Parliament

A bill calling for the establishment of the National University of Security Sciences was introduced in the session of the National Assembly held on Wednesday.

According to details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, tabled the bill for the establishment of the university in the lower house.

After introducing the bill, the lawmaker lamented that there is no university in the country that teaches the students to collect evidence from a crime scene in line with modern practices.

He added that the world has adopted Artificial Intelligence (AI) based evidence collection techniques. However, no such degree program is being offered at any national higher education institute in the country.

In a separate development, the Finance Division has approved to allocate Rs. 41.87 billion for 149 Public Sector Development Projects (PSDP) projects under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the budget for the FY2022-23.

Budget FY 2022-23 document available with ProPakistani shows that Rs. 354.07 million has been allocated for the development of the National Center of Excellence in Big Data and Cloud Computing, Rs. 185 million for the National Center of Excellence in Cyber Security, and Rs. 200 million for the establishment of National Center of Excellence in Robotics and Automation.