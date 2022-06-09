President Approves 10% Increase in Salaries and Allowances of Judges

President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved an increase of 10 percent in the salaries and allowances of judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The approval was given by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 205 of the Constitution.

The decision comes at a time when the economy is under severe pressure with the government running out of reserves. The government recently also removed the subsidies on petroleum products.

The rising inflation has severely dented the purchasing power of the salaried class, and many government employees are demanding an increase in salaries.