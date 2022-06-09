foodpanda Collaborates with Sindh Food Authority to Train HomeChefs

In an effort to improve food packaging and follow hygiene standards during food preparation, foodpanda has partnered with the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) to train its HomeChefs regarding enhanced safety protocols and government SOPs.

The training session was conducted with the objective to encourage and promote a food safety culture and train the HomeChefs on basic hygiene and safe food preparation.

“I am glad that training opportunities like the one that the Sindh Food Authority has just conducted will help equip our HomeChefs with the appropriate knowledge regarding food hygiene and safety,” said Ahsan Malik, Head of HomeChefs, foodpanda Pakistan.

He added, “Serving customers with meals which go through an immaculate food preparation process with zero compromises on quality standards is of utmost importance to us. As we strive to create learning opportunities for our HomeChefs, we are determined to help them grow and strive for excellence.”

HomeChefs are essentially people operating out of their home kitchens who sell food through online platforms. foodpanda currently has several thousand registered HomeChefs who have been taken on board after stringent routine checks for food hygiene, quality, safety, packaging, etc.

The company’s aim is to increase this vertical’s base in the next two years and take it up to 100,000 registered HomeChefs.

