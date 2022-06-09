Govt Officially Notifies New Work Week and Timings for Offices

In an effort to reduce energy and fuel consumption in the country, the federal cabinet has approved reducing the official work week from six to five days for government offices.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, working days will be observed from Monday to Friday while the official time will be 8 am to 4 pm.

Federal Information Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, stated earlier this week that the country is facing a severe financial and energy crisis and that it is critical to take all necessary steps to address the situation.

As per the official notification, the aforementioned timings will be followed with immediate effect.

Shehbaz Sharif, after becoming the Prime Minister, revoked Saturday’s holiday in order to boost productivity but since then, the country has been facing a severe energy crisis.

As part of the new conservation plan, the coalition government announced earlier this week a 40% reduction in the official fuel allowance given to ministers and government officials.