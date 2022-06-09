Here is An Early Look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra [Video]

We are still more than half a year away from the Galaxy S23 series, but that doesn’t stop the rumor mill from leaking early information. A new concept video shared by YouTuber Technizo shows what the Galaxy S23 Ultra could look like next year.

According to the concept video, the S23 Ultra will have a completely redesigned main camera cutout with two large sensors in the corner and two smaller ones alongside. This camera setup is labeled “200MP”, which goes in line with previous rumors. This is because Samsung has recently unveiled a brand new 200MP HM1 ISOCELL camera sensor, but it is yet to be seen on a smartphone.

The Galaxy Note genes are still intact as well with built-in S Pen support, a curved screen, and a flat bottom and top. The phone is shown in a ceramic-looking white color option but a black S Pen.

You can watch the concept video for yourself below.

Based on older reports, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and an LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 10Hz and 120Hz for battery saving. While the S23 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP camera, the S23 and S23+ are rumored to stick with 108MP cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is not expected to arrive until at least January or February 2023.