How to Change Your Voting Station for Next General Elections

When the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) carried out the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, some voters found that their voting stations had changed and an overwhelming number of them complained that the ECP had altered the voter registration data without informing them.

Voters have until 19 June to change their voting stations while the ECP finalizes the boundaries of the provincial and national constituencies by August.

ALSO READ Govt Abolishes Use of EVMs and Voting Right of Overseas Pakistanis

Here is what you need to do to change your voting locations:

Step 1: Send an SMS to 8300

You can get check if your polling station has been changed and get your voting registration details verified by sending an SMS with your CNIC number to 8300.

In case your voting station and city have changed, proceed to step 2.

Step 2: Find Your Nearest Display Center

The next thing to do is to find your nearest ECP display centers. The official website of the Election Commission of Pakistan lists the centers for each province district-wise.

Here is the link for the display centers:

Step 3: Fill out Form-15

To have your vote registered or to change your polling station location, download and fill out the Election Commission Form-15. Submit the filled form and a copy of your CNIC to the Display Center to change your voting station.

Click here to download Form-15.

The display centers are also open on Saturday and Sunday.

You can call the numbers for more information.