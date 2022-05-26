Govt Abolishes Use of EVMs and Voting Right of Overseas Pakistanis

The National Assembly of Pakistan on Thursday adopted the Election Amendment Bill, 2022, which abolishes the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) as well as disallows overseas Pakistanis from voting in the next general elections.

The bill that was approved by the federal cabinet for submission before the NA on Tuesday, was passed with a majority in an assembly that has no real opposition after the resignations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

ALSO READ Karachi Board Debunks Reports of Matric Exams Getting Postponed

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, presented the bill in the assembly.

Debating the bill, Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, said that the bill was of immense significance.

He said that the PTI government had made several amendments to the Election Act, 2017, including those that allowed the use of EVMs and granted overseas Pakistanis the right to vote in general elections.

More to follow.