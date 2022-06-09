Pakistan’s Top Golf Player to Feature in British Amateur Championship

Pakistan’s top-ranked golf player, Omar Khalid, is set to participate in the British Amateur Championship as well as the qualifiers of the 15oth British Open.

While British Amateur Championship is one of the oldest tournaments in the history of golf, the British Open has been around for centuries and is regarded as the most prestigious golf competition. Omar Khalid is the youngest Pakistani golfer to top the charts in the country and now the 17-year-old has set his eyes on international glory.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Mike Nithavrianakis, shared the news on his official Twitter account, wishing Omar Khalid a successful tour of England as he wrote, “Pakistan’s best golfer, Omar Khalid is heading to the United Kingdom where he has a spot in the British Amateur Championship and qualifiers for the 150th British Open. Let’s wish him all the best. He has already made Pakistan proud. Safe travels to him and his family.”

Omar Khalid is not only the youngest and best-ranked golf player in Pakistan but also the youngest player to win the National Amateur Golf Championship as he won the 60th season of the prestigious tournament at the age of sixteen.