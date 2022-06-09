Babar Wins Hearts by Giving His Player of the Match Award to Khushdil [Video]

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has exceeded all expectations and is turning out to be one of the finest leaders in world cricket. In a heartwarming gesture, Babar handed over his player of the match award to explosive middle-order batter, Khushdil Shah, for his incredible knock in the first ODI against West Indies.

Babar himself broke multiple records in the match as he smashed his 17th ODI century and steered the run-chase for Pakistan. But, it was Khushdil’s heroics in the end that got the Men in Green over the line as they registered their highest ever run-chase against the West Indies.

Khushdil scored 41 runs off 23 balls which included 4 huge sixes including three consecutive sixes off Romario Shephard in the 47th over of the match. Khushdil timed his blistering innings to perfection as Pakistan won the match by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare.

The 27-year-old was full of praise for Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and other senior players who have backed him throughout his international career. He stated that each and every player in the squad is motivated to perform and has the backing of the senior players in the squad.

He thanked Babar for his amazing gesture of handing him the player of the match award and is determined to play more match-winning knocks for his country.

