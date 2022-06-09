Traders Reject Decision to Close Markets Early

The trading community has rejected the government’s energy conservation plan through market closure by 8:30 pm.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch and All Pakistan Traders Association President Khalid Pervaiz both rejected the decision in separate statements.

Baloch said that traders would not close markets early and the government should facilitate traders instead of shutting their businesses. He added that traders can use generators to keep their businesses running if the government cannot provide electricity.

He said that due to the extremely high daytime temperatures it is impossible for customers to shop during the day. He also rejected the suggestion to open shops early.

Khalid Pervez also spoke against the decision and said that traders are already facing an economic crunch due to loadshedding and increasing inflation. He asked the government to take back the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday had agreed in principle on the early closure of markets.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra took to Twitter and said the province had not agreed to close markets early. The province will decide on the matter after consultation with the Chief Minister, he wrote.

Power shortfall

Electricity shortfall has increased in recent weeks resulting in outages of up to eight hours in the country. However, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan has claimed that the shortfall is around 4,100MW resulting in loadshedding of three and a half hours.

Addressing a news conference, the minister said that effective power generation capacity that was financially viable was not more than 23,000MW against the demand of more than 27,000MW.