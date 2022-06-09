KE Announces Reduced Load Shedding in New Schedule

K-Electric (KE) announced a revision to its load shedding plan to manage the ongoing power shortfall in Karachi. As per the revised policy, the low-loss areas within KE’s service territory will have three hours of load shedding every day.

Speaking about the ongoing regime, KE’s spokesperson explained, “This revised plan will provide a relief of one to two hours to areas which are already impacted by load-shedding.”

The revised load shedding schedule can be obtained on KE’s website, the KE Live app, and the KE WhatsApp Self Service Portal.

KE’s consumers were notified that “Consumers registered with KE’s 8119 service who may be affected by this change are also being informed through SMS.”

It expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused to its customers due to the situation and vowed to continue to undertake all possible measures to mitigate it.