Govt to Collect Rs. 50 Billion from 3G/4G License Renewal

The government has budgeted Rs. 50 billion for 3G/4G license renewal as well as 5G under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year 2022-23 against Rs. 45.43 billion was budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs 100 billion.

According to the budget documents 2022-23, under the head of income from property and enterprise (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs. 9 billion in the upcoming fiscal year against the budgeted Rs. 4 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 3 billion for 2021-22.

According to the budget documents Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is mandated to regulate the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecommunication systems and provision of telecommunication services in Pakistan, to dispose of applications for the use of radio-frequency spectrum, to promote and protect the interests of users of telecommunication services in Pakistan, to promote the availability of a wide range of high quality, efficient, cost-effective and competitive telecommunication services throughout Pakistan, to promote rapid modernization of telecommunication systems and telecommunication services, to investigate and adjudicate on complaints and other claims made against licensees arising out of alleged contraventions of the provisions of the Act, the rules made and licenses issued there under and take action accordingly.

PTA receives fees for the issuance and renewal of various telecom licenses. It also imposed fines, and penalties for violations.