Budget 2022 Brings Massive Increase in Levy on Import of Mobile Phones

A new levy of up to Rs 16,000 has been proposed on the import of mobile phone handsets through Finance Bill, 2022.
According to the Finance Bill, there shall be a mobile handset levy at the rates specified on smartphones of different price categories.
Under the proposal, there will be a levy of Rs. 100 per set on a mobile phone with cost and freight (C&F) value of up to $30. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $30 and $100 will be 200. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $101 and $200 will be 600.
Similarly, the rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $201 and $350 will be 1800. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $351 and $500 will be 4000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $501 and $700 will be 8000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value of above $701 will be 16000.
|Sr.
|Mobile Phones having C&F Value (US Dollars)
|Rate of levy per set in Pak Rupees
|1.
|Up to 30
|100
|2.
|Above 30 and up to 100
|200
|3.
|Above 101 and up to 200
|600
|4.
|Above 201 and up to 350
|1800
|5.
|Above 350 and up to 500
|4000
|6.
|Above 501 and up to 700
|8000
|7.
|701 and above
|16000
The government has estimated a revenue of Rs. 10 billion from the levy on the import of mobile handsets.