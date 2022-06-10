Budget 2022 Brings Massive Increase in Levy on Import of Mobile Phones

A new levy of up to Rs 16,000 has been proposed on the import of mobile phone handsets through Finance Bill, 2022.

According to the Finance Bill, there shall be a mobile handset levy at the rates specified on smartphones of different price categories.

Under the proposal, there will be a levy of Rs. 100 per set on a mobile phone with cost and freight (C&F) value of up to $30. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $30 and $100 will be 200. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $101 and $200 will be 600.

Similarly, the rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $201 and $350 will be 1800. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $351 and $500 will be 4000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value between $501 and $700 will be 8000. The rate of levy per set on mobile phones having a C&F value of above $701 will be 16000.

Sr. Mobile Phones having C&F Value (US Dollars) Rate of levy per set in Pak Rupees 1. Up to 30 100 2. Above 30 and up to 100 200 3. Above 101 and up to 200 600 4. Above 201 and up to 350 1800 5. Above 350 and up to 500 4000 6. Above 501 and up to 700 8000 7. 701 and above 16000

The government has estimated a revenue of Rs. 10 billion from the levy on the import of mobile handsets.