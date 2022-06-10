Govt to Provide Solar Panels for Domestic Consumption in Gwadar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government is looking to provide solar panels for domestic consumers in Gawadar to reduce the difficulties of people in the area.

In a tweet, the PM revealed that he had directed the completion of work on transmission lines in South Balochistan by December 2022. A plan for a comprehensive off-grid system was also under development and would soon reach its completion, said the PM.

Pakistan has been facing severe load-shedding due to the shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the inefficiency of power plants. Although the incumbent government is striving to end load-shedding, the increase in the prices of fuel coupled with high inflation is making the situation worse.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, during a press conference, had said that the previous government of PTI was producing only 18,000 megawatts (MW) of power, whereas the current demand is between 23,000 to 24,000 MW. He revealed that the incumbent government has increased the production to 21,000 MW and was striving to fulfill the demand.

He had also criticized the previous government for not signing any new LNG contracts during its tenure and for not replacing the inefficient plants.