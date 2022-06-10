Govt to Raise FED on Mobile Balance Usage to 19.5%

The government has decided to raise the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on telecommunication services from 16 percent to 19.5 percent in the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while presenting the federal budget on Friday said the government had decided to increase FED on telecom services.

Last year, the federal excise duty on telecom services was reduced to 16 percent from 17 percent by the previous government to facilitate businesses and provide relief to the masses. For FY23, the FED on telecom services has been increased and is expected to put pressure on businesses and most definitely the end-user.

