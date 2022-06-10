Saudi Arabia Launches “Road to Makkah” Initiative in Pakistan, Inbox Business Technologies to Act as a Local Partner

To facilitate the pilgrims and complete immigration procedures from their countries with ease, Saudi Arabia launched the ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative in 2019 in five countries, including Pakistan.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Interior KSA, the project is of National Interest and aims at providing an immigration facility for all Hajj pilgrims at Islamabad International Airport. A committee constituted under the umbrella of KSA Ministry of Interior tasked local firms to execute this project in all approved countries with the support of local authorities.

In this regard, Inbox Business Technologies is acting as their local partner to execute this project in Pakistan while coordinating with local authorities such as Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Religious Affairs Pakistan.

Inbox is one of the largest Systems Integrators in the country.

It has delivered some of the most complex and significantly large projects in Telecom, Enterprise, FSI, and Public sectors using cutting-edge technologies that include Intelligent Transportation System (Urban Mass Transit), eGovernment Solutions in ET&NC Sindh & Punjab for Motor Vehicle Registration, first Public Cloud deployment in Pakistan for NTC, Web Monitoring System for PTA, Smart Lock Down System for NCOC.

Their cumulative experience in Network & Security Infrastructure deployments, Compute & Storage build-ups and Cloud & Application development experience help transform enterprises to become industry disruptors while competing in the digital economy through cost-effective solutions.

The company’s partnership in this initiative will ensure the ease of access and a smooth running of all procedures for the pilgrims proceeding for Hajj.

This includes handling the complete travel procedure for pilgrims before leaving Pakistan, issuance of visas electronically, collection of biometrics of all pilgrims, sorting and labeling of baggage according to transportation and accommodation arrangements in KSA, and the completion of travel procedures at Islamabad International Airport after verifying health requirements.

Upon arrival, buses shall take the pilgrims to their residences in Makkah or Madinah using specific lanes. At the same time, the logistics agencies will deliver their baggage to the accommodations. This initiative will reduce on-ground immigration time in KSA from 5-6 Hours to 1-2 hours per flight in Pakistan, thereby reducing the hassle of the pilgrims and staff alike.