Nutraceutical Products Mirth and Nutriful Hit a Landmark within 1.5 Years of Launch

Great nations are built upon economies that rely on their exports rather than imports. Amidst this whole current economic fiasco, there are some companies that are helping improve Pakistan’s economy through exports.

As the government seeks to find ways to achieve long-term sustainable growth to increase foreign reserves and revenues, the pharma industry is always considered the low-hanging fruit which has the potential to be the biggest game-changer.

As per one of the reports back in 2021, exports of the pharma sector could hit $5billion in just a few years changing the image of Pakistan as the IT industry did for India and the garments industry for Bangladesh.

April 2022 marked a landmark when a joint venture between Saakh Pharma and Focus & Rulz Healthcare successfully exported their nutraceutical product range – Mirth and Nutriful – to Europe, the US, Africa, and the Gulf Region, making them one of the few Pharma companies in Pakistan achieving this milestone and that too within just 1.5 years of launch.

Since their inception, Mirth and Nutriful witnessed rapid growth and increased local demand which established them as the leading Nutraceutical products in the region.

The company now plans to expand its production capacity to meet the increasing demand locally and internationally and ultimately in the run to become the biggest exporter in the nutraceutical category in the country.

In regards to the products, Mirth, also endorsed by one of Pakistan’s leading actors, Faysal Qureshi, is a 100% natural solution catering to men’s health. The formula is designed to strengthen men’s muscular and nervous systems and helps to get rid of day-to-day weakness and fatigue by improving stamina and energy.

Nutriful also is endorsed and backed by Adnan Siddiqui, one of the finest Actors in Pakistan, helps to enhance overall immunity and assists in keeping common infections at bay.

Packed full of vitamins, minerals, and extracts that are required by our bodies for proper functioning, Nutriful tablets have also been found to improve vision and ensure eye health.

Most importantly, these tablets maintain healthy joints and bones, thereby assisting with mobility in the long term, while also improving metabolic processes.