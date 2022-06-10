Pakistan Spent Over $1.4 Billion on Imports of Vaccines

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) procured vaccines worth $1.4 billion for 174.68 million vaccine doses (enough for 98 million population) through 17 contracts with various manufacturers, suppliers, and freighters in the most transparent manner completed within the stipulated timeframe.

In addition, NDMA also coordinated and ensured the transportation of 6 million doses of vaccine provided on a donation basis.

The NDMA ensured a timely and sufficient supply of vaccines to contain the spread of the virus despite supply constraints of vaccines in the international market and funding issues.

The first half of FY2022 remained challenging for the government because of the 4th and the 5th waves of COVID-19. The outbreak of new variant omicron was effectively minimized by the government through a mass vaccination drive, including booster doses and timely procurement of vaccines for making them widely available across all vaccination centers in the country.

Further, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) imposed a smart lockdown by restricting indoor dining, strict compliance with SOPS in educational institutions along with travel restrictions. The national positivity rate declined significantly from 4.49 percent in March 2021 to 1.77 percent as of 8 March 2022. 45.5 percent of the total population had been fully vaccinated till 8 March 2022.

Oxygen Plants

NDMA has undertaken the procurement of 10 oxygen generation plants and seven oxygen storage tanks for enhancing oxygen storage and generation capacity in public sector hospitals of Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan. A total of 10 oxygen generation plants amounting to Rs. 737,184,503 along with seven oxygen storage tanks with a cost of Rs. 76,241,417 were procured in FY2022.

In compliance with the directions of NCOC and Ministry of Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, NDMA procured various testing kits, dry ice, and cryogenic tank for dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic during FY2022.