Pakistan’s Federal and Provincial Development Spending for PSDP 2022-23 is Rs. 2263 Billion

Pakistan’s total development spending (federal and provincial) is Rs. 2,263 billion, while the foreign exchange component of the entire development spending is Rs. 296 billion for the fiscal year 2022–23.

The final document of the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) available with ProPakistani shows that the pandemic response and other natural calamities programs have not been allocated any funds, and approximately 60 percent of the PSDP will go towards infrastructure development.

The projects due for completion by 30 June were reduced from 371 to 170 at the cost of Rs. 285 billion, while the total running projects of the PSDP are 1,173.

According to the document, infrastructure, transport, and communication are allocated Rs. 201 billion (25 percent); the water sector — Rs. 91 billion (11 percent); the energy sector — Rs. 77 billion (10 percent); and physical planning and housing — Rs. 27 billion (3 percent) of the total federal PSDP.

Education and higher education within the social sector are allocated Rs. 51 billion (seven percent); health — Rs. 24 billion (four percent); while Rs. 70 billion has been set aside for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievement programs. Similarly, the science and technology sector will receive Rs. 25 billion, with Rs. 15 billion going to the production sector.

An amount of Rs. 99 billion has been set aside for regional development, with Rs. 50 billion for the merged district of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) that is now in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Rs. 26 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Rs. 13 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and others.