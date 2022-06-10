These Are New Car Prices After 200% Increase in Advance Tax in Budget 2022-23

The federal government has imposed a 200 percent advance tax on the purchase of cars with engine displacement over 1600cc for non-filers.

This decision is likely to impact the demand for several cars in Pakistan. Here’s how much advance tax the customers will have to pay for locally assembled ‘luxury cars’:

Models Engine Displacement (Cubic Capacity) Price (Rs.) Previous Advance Tax for Non-Filers (Rs.) New Advance Tax for Non-Filers (Rs.) Toyota Corolla Altis Grande <1800cc 4,499,000-4,859,000 150,000 300,000 Hyundai Elantra GLS <2000c 4,949,000 200,000 400,000 Hyundai Tucson <2000cc 5,799,000-6,299,000 200,000 400,000 Hyundai Sonata 2.0 <2000cc 6,999,000 200,000 400,000 DFSK Glory 1.8 CVT <1800cc 5,159,000 150,000 300,000 Kia Sportage <2000cc 5,300,000-6,300,000 200,000 400,000 BAIC BJ40 >2000cc 8,199,000 200,000 400,000 Hyundai Sonata 2.5 <2500cc 7,849,000 300,000 600,000 Kia Sorento <2400cc 6,836,000-7,499,000 300,000 600,000 Toyota Fortuner 2700-2800cc 9,959,000-12,679,000 400,000 800,000 Toyota Hilux <2800cc 7,359,000-9,729,000 400,000 800,000 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 3000cc 6,600,000-6,960,000 400,000 800,000 Kia Sorento V6 <3500cc 7,499,000 450,000 900,000

Although this tax will have no impact on the price tags directly, it will increase the overall purchasing cost of these cars. It will also aid the government in collecting more taxes from people with high purchasing power and bring them into the tax net.

The government seeks to continue with the auto sector’s current progress, along with encouraging the industry to completely indigenize the production of vehicles and their parts.