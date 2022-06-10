Viral News of Ex-Army Chief Pervez Musharraf’s Death is Fake

The news of the death of former Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and President, Pervez Musharraf, started doing the rounds on different social media platforms earlier today.

Indian media outlets also picked the news from unverified sources and claimed that Pervez Musharraf has died. However, the story has turned out to be fake and the self-exiled former President is alive.

According to his family, Pervez Musharraf is in the hospital for the last three weeks due to a complication of the ailment he is battling – amyloidosis.

Message from Family: He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

Requesting prayers, the family added that Pervez Musharraf is going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and his organs are malfunctioning.

This isn’t the first time that the news of the deaths of national celebrities has turned out to be fake.

Renowned nuclear physicist, Abdul Qadeer Khan, was forced to refute the news of his death during his lifetime on several occasions. Last year, famous singer, Attauallah Khan Esakhelvi, had also rebutted the news of his death.