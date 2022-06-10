Weekly Inflation Sees Biggest Jump in Almost 3 Years

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended June 9, 2022, recorded a significant increase of 2.67 percent due to increase in the prices of food items and non-food items hi-speed diesel (17.18 percent) and petrol super(16.61 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This is highest WoW after 22-Aug-2019.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.98 percent mainly due to increase in onions (148.22 percent), tomatoes (148.11 percent), petrol (92.16 percent), diesel (83.33percent), mustard oil (76.25percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (73.62percent), pulse masoor (67.53 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (67.11 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (65.71 percent), garlic (64.21 percent), lpg (62.64 percent) and washing soap (49.24 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of chillies powdered (43.42 percent), pulse moong (19.70 percent), electricity charges for q1 (11.71 percent), sugar (10.93 percent), gur (1.86 percent) and bananas (1.10 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 178.12 percent during the week ended June 2, 2022, to 182.88 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs 17,732 and Rs 17,733 to Rs 22,888, Rs 22,889 to Rs 29,517 and Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175 and for above Rs 44,175 increased by 1.72 percent, 2.03 percent, 2.17 percent, 2.49 percent and 2.99 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 33 (64.70percent) items increased, 05 (9.81percent) items decreased and 13 (25.49percent) items remained stable, says the PBS.

The items the prices of which increased included hi-speed diesel (17.18 percent), petrol super (16.61 percent), potatoes (7.01 percent), tomatoes (6.15 percent), sufi washing soap (4.42 percent), mustard oil (4.28 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (3.94 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (3.62 percent), eggs (3.30 percent), milk fresh (2.51 percent), pulse gram (2.31 percent), rice irri-6/9 (2.04 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (2.02 percent), curd (2.02 percent), onions (1.96 percent), cooked daal (1.66 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (1.45 percent), rice basmati broken (0.94 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.81 percent), salt powdered (0.79 percent), pulse mash (0.65 percent), pulse masoor (0.57 percent), tea prepared (0.43 percent), cooked beef (0.40 percent), bread plain (0.40 percent), powdered milk nido (0.34 percent), gur (0.31 percent), beef with bone (0.26 percent), mutton (0.24 percent), energy saver philips (0.20 percent), sugar (0.13 percent), cigarettes capstan (0.02 percent) and pulse moong (0.01 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices include chicken (10.53 percent), garlic (0.43 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.22 percent), LPG (0.12 percent) and bananas (0.07 percent).